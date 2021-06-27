The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,893 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $96,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $151.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Citigroup increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

