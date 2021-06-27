Thomas J. Seifert Sells 50,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NET stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

