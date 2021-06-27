Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,162 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 415% compared to the average daily volume of 808 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.92 and a one year high of $163.39.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.