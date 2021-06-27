Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $93,786.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

