Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Transcat posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Transcat by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

TRNS traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. 129,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,949. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.21 million, a PE ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

