Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 47.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $951.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

