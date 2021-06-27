Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPRKY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Buy.

TPRKY stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

