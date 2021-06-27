Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Down 25.8% This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $855,578.96 and approximately $186.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00110744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00162042 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,101.07 or 0.99946114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

