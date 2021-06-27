Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 13,718 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after purchasing an additional 110,904 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,901 shares of company stock worth $5,471,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.79 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

