Trexquant Investment LP Buys 6,192 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Embraer worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Embraer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Embraer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Embraer by 3.7% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 81,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.97. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

