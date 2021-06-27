Trexquant Investment LP Has $933,000 Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 82.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALE opened at $70.06 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

