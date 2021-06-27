Trexquant Investment LP Invests $911,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

NYSE MAXR opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

