Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 38.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQV stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.47 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.