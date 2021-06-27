Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after acquiring an additional 323,752 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

