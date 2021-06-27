Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 15,160 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $21,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $111,543.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $499,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,696 shares of company stock worth $31,236,865. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.16. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

