Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) shares dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 2,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

