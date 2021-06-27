Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.