TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 42,896 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.2% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth about $1,409,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPVG opened at $15.03 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.43.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

