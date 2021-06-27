Truist Securiti Weighs in on BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.58 EPS.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $765.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
