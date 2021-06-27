Truist Securiti Weighs in on Korn Ferry’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Korn Ferry in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KFY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

