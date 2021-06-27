TrustSwap Price Reaches $0.70 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $61.82 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,378 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

