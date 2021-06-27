Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $23.59

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.59, but opened at $24.59. Tuya shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 1,007 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $89,683,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,586,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,627,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

