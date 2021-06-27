Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $23.59

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.59, but opened at $24.59. Tuya shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 1,007 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on TUYA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

