U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.72 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $673,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

