UBS Group AG Has $3.72 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Quidel were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

