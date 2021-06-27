UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of EFR opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.