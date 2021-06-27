UBS Group AG Sells 27,674 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RKT. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

