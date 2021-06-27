UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.54. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.