UBS Group Begins Coverage on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.
KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.93.
NYSE:KMB opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.48. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
Further Reading: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.