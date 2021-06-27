UBS Group Begins Coverage on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.48. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.