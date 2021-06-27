Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Up to $18.63

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $19.21. Under Armour shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 31,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

