Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.75. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$15.19, with a volume of 123,081 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$643.86 million and a P/E ratio of -21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.66.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

