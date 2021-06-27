Unification (FUND) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $94,692.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 27th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $94,692.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 75.9% higher against the US dollar. One Unification coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00588486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037377 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

