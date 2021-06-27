Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

UNP opened at $221.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.