United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in United Rentals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $312.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.62. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

