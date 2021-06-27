United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.31.

Shares of URI opened at $312.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

