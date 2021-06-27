Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

USAP stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.