Urus Price Down 20.2% This Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. Urus has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $620,961.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Urus has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $7.99 or 0.00023902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Urus

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

