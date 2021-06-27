Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.12.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.55. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -120.72, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 66,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Valero Energy by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

