Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Position in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 118,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 42.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Loop Industries stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

