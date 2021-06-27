Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,279 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 124.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after buying an additional 594,404 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.