Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $2.22 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total transaction of $19,628,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,632,272.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,231,235. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $650.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.14.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

