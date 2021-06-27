Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,390 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of HFC opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.80. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

