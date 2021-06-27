Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 925 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

