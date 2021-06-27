Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

