Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

