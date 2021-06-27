Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

