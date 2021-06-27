Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Veeco Instruments worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

VECO opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.15. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

