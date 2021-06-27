VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0420

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $257.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,796.46 or 1.00083261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00029415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,803,605 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.