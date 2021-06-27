VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,358,520.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,311,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $227.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $230.09.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.