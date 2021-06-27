Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.74 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.90.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.34. 5,671,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

